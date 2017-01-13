Iraqi forces enter Mosul University in battling IS for city

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Two Iraqi officers say Iraqi special forces have entered the Mosul University, a tactical achievement in battling Islamic State militants for control of the city.

The officers say the troops entered the university grounds on Friday morning and secured parts of the compound, located in eastern half of Mosul.

The officers spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to talk to reporters.

The move comes a day after Iraqi army forces north of the city linked up with troops pushing in from the city’s eastern edge.

The sprawling university compound, a symbolic landmark in Iraq’s second-largest city was once used by IS militants as a base. Officials had said the militants also used the school’s chemistry labs to produce chemical weapons.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments