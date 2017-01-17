8:11 am, January 17, 2017
Turkish leader faults delays in fight against Islamic State

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 7:49 am
Turkish police officers stand guard at Istanbul's headquarters prior to a news conference regarding the arrest of a suspect of New Year's nightclub attack, in Istanbul, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Turkish officials on Tuesday confirmed that the gunman who carried out the deadly New Year's attack on an Istanbul nightclub, which was claimed by the Islamic State group, has been detained. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president has criticized delays in the U.S.-led coalition’s offensive against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

Speaking in Ankara on Tuesday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said “the operations that are constantly delayed are of no benefit for the well-being of these two countries’ people.”

Erdogan spoke after the capture of an Uzbekistan national who authorities say trained in Afghanistan and carried out a deadly New Year’s nightclub attack in Istanbul.

Turkey is a partner in the U.S.-led coalition against IS, which claimed the attack. The extremist group said it was a reprisal for Turkey’s campaign to dislodge the militants from the northern Syrian town of al-Bab.

Turkish officials say Washington hasn’t done enough to support Turkey’s operations in al-Bab.

