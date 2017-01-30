11:31 am, January 30, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS President Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring that for every new federal regulation on small business, two must be cut.

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Turkey re-opens embassy in…

Turkey re-opens embassy in Libyan capital

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 6:25 am 01/30/2017 06:25am
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign ministry says it is re-opening its embassy in the Libyan capital which had closed over security concerns in 2014.

The foreign ministry said in a statement Monday the embassy in Tripoli was starting out with a “core staff” working under Ambassador Ahmet Aydin Dogan. The ambassador had been working out of Tunisia after the embassy closed.

Turkey’s consulate in Misrata never closed.

Turkey has close ties with the North African country and provided vital support to the rebels who overthrew and killed Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Libya has been wracked by fighting and other violence involving rival militias since the demise of its longtime leader.

The foreign ministry said in its statement that re-opening the embassy would allow Turkey to support reconciliation and reconstruction efforts in Libya.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Turkey re-opens embassy in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News