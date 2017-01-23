4:56 pm, January 25, 2017
Trump calls Egypt’s el-Sissi, offers support

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 12:53 pm 01/23/2017 12:53pm
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s presidency says that U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who expressed hope for a “new push” in bilateral relations under Trump’s administration.

The statement said that the newly-inaugurated Trump called el-Sissi on Monday and “expressed his appreciation for the difficulties Egypt bears in its war against terrorism.”

Trump and el-Sissi have already shown a certain bond. Trump said there was “good chemistry” when they met on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in September.

