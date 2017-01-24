4:29 pm, January 25, 2017
Middle East News

Thousands attend funeral of Israeli Arab killed in clash

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017
Bedouin men carry the body of Yaakub Abu al-Qiyan to burial near the Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran, Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. On Wednesday last week Israeli police said al-Qiyan, an Israeli Arab rammed his vehicle into a group of police officers, killing one of them before he was shot dead during clashes in southern Israel over a court-ordered operation to demolish illegally built homes. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

UMM AL-HIRAN, Israel (AP) — Thousands of people have attended the funeral of an Israeli Arab man who police say rammed his vehicle into a group of officers, killing one before being shot by police.

The family of Yaakub Abu al-Qiyan as well as Arab lawmakers dispute police claims that he intentionally drove into the officers. They say he lost control of the car after he was shot during clashes last week. The incident took place as protesters were demonstrating against the court-ordered demolition of illegally constructed buildings in the Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran.

Protests against his shooting and home demolitions have taken place in the lead-up to Tuesday’s funeral. The incident threatened to further strain relations between the government and Israel’s Arab minority.

Arabs make up a fifth of Israel’s 8.5 million-strong population.

Middle East News