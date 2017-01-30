4:53 am, January 30, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Tens of thousands attend…

Tens of thousands attend funeral of firefighters in Tehran

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 4:45 am 01/30/2017 04:45am
Share

TEHRAN,Iran (AP) — Tens of thousands of mourners have attended the funeral of 16 firefighters killed in the collapse of a burning building in the Iranian capital earlier this month.

The crowds gathered Monday at the Mosalla mosque in northern Tehran before the bodies of the firefighters were transported to Tehran’s main cemetery.

Authorities say that 10 civilians were also killed in the disaster; the blaze was blamed on an electrical short-circuit.

The fire and subsequent collapse was the worst such disaster in Tehran since 2005, when a blaze at a historic mosque killed 59 people.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Tens of thousands attend…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News