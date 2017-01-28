7:45 am, January 28, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Serena Williams defeats her sister Venus to win the Australian Open and her 23rd Grand Slam title.

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Syrian troops take control…

Syrian troops take control of water facility from rebels

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 6:18 am 01/28/2017 06:18am
Share

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state TV and military media army say government troops have gained control of the main water source for Damascus.

The development Saturday could signal the end of a standoff in the Barada Valley that restricted the water flow to nearly 5 million residents for nearly a month. The fighting trapped tens of thousands of civilians in the rebel-held area.

The opposition monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says government forces entered Ain el-Fijeh as part of a deal to end the fighting that continued despite a cease-fire. The deal would also mean rebels will either put down their weapons or evacuate.

The fighting was sparked by government claims that rebels poisoned the water source at Ain el-Fijeh — a claim the rebels denied.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News TV News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Syrian troops take control…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News