5:21 am, January 22, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Breaking News » World News » Middle East News » Suspected US drone strike…

Suspected US drone strike kills 3 alleged al-Qaida in Yemen

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 4:25 am 01/22/2017 04:25am
Share

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security and tribal officials say suspected U.S. drone strikes have killed three alleged al-Qaida operatives in the country’s southwestern Bayda province.

They say the two Saturday strikes killed Abu Anis al-Abi, an area field commander, and two others. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release the information.

U.S. drone strikes against suspected al-Qaida targets have been commonplace in the years since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington as a retaliatory measure. Saturday’s strikes were the first to be reported since Donald Trump assumed office as Barack Obama’s successor.

On Thursday, U.S. intelligence officials said as many as 117 civilians had been killed in drone and other counterterror attacks in Pakistan, Yemen and elsewhere during Obama’s presidency.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News Government News Middle East News World News
Home » Breaking News » World News » Middle East News » Suspected US drone strike…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News