Rescue teams pull 2 bodies from Iran building rubble

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 2:04 am 01/21/2017 02:04am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that rescuers have found the bodies of two firefighters in the rubble of a commercial building that collapsed in Tehran after a blaze, leaving dozens dead.

Footage on Saturday showed rescuers carrying the body of one of the victims. The two are the first to be found in the large pile of debris.

Iranian officials have yet to offer definitive casualty figures for the Thursday disaster.

State-run Press TV reported Thursday that 30 firefighters had been killed, without elaborating. Later, authorities said more than 20 firefighters had been killed.

On Friday, authorities said an injured firefighter died at a local hospital.

Authorities described the building, built more than five decades ago, as having a weak structure.

