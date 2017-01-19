Report: 2 men imprisoned over UAE beach bar attack plot

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A state-owned newspaper in the United Arab Emirates is reporting that an Emirati and a Palestinian man have been sentenced to prison for planning an attack on a beach bar.

The National newspaper of Abu Dhabi reported on Thursday that the 25-year-old Emirati, who also tried to join an al-Qaida-linked group in Syria, received a five-year prison sentence.

The newspaper said the Palestinian received a three-year sentence, while another Emirati was imprisoned for not reporting the plot targeting the unnamed bar in the tiny UAE emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

The state-run WAM news agency earlier reported the hearing at the Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court took place on Wednesday, without offering details of the plot. It said the other Emirati in the case received a one-year prison sentence.

