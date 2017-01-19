2:13 am, January 19, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Report: 2 men imprisoned…

Report: 2 men imprisoned over UAE beach bar attack plot

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 1:56 am 01/19/2017 01:56am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A state-owned newspaper in the United Arab Emirates is reporting that an Emirati and a Palestinian man have been sentenced to prison for planning an attack on a beach bar.

The National newspaper of Abu Dhabi reported on Thursday that the 25-year-old Emirati, who also tried to join an al-Qaida-linked group in Syria, received a five-year prison sentence.

The newspaper said the Palestinian received a three-year sentence, while another Emirati was imprisoned for not reporting the plot targeting the unnamed bar in the tiny UAE emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

The state-run WAM news agency earlier reported the hearing at the Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court took place on Wednesday, without offering details of the plot. It said the other Emirati in the case received a one-year prison sentence.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Report: 2 men imprisoned…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News