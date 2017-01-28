6:15 am, January 28, 2017
Refugee NGO calls Trump suspension ‘harmful and hasty’

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 5:36 am 01/28/2017 05:36am
CAIRO (AP) — The International Rescue Committee is calling President Donald Trump’s suspension of the U.S. refugee resettlement program a “harmful and hasty” decision.

In a statement issued late Friday night after the suspension was announced, IRC President David Miliband said, “America must remain true to its core values. America must remain a beacon of hope.”

The IRC statement declared that the U.S. vetting process for prospective refugees is already robust — involving biometric screening and up to 36 months of vetting by “12 to 15 government agencies.”

Miliband praised The United States’ record as a resettlement destination and said, “This is no time for America to turn its back on people ready to become patriotic Americans.”

