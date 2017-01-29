10:46 am, January 29, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS ALERT: Results are in for the Australian Open 2017 final game between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Find out who won.

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Rebels begin to leave…

Rebels begin to leave Syria’s Barada Valley

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 10:26 am 01/29/2017 10:26am
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state-controlled TV says rebels have begun to evacuate Barada Valley as part of an agreement to surrender the capital region’s primary water source to government control.

Al-Ikhbariya TV says four buses carrying 160 rebels and family members departed the Barada Valley on Sunday for the rebel-held Idlib province, where they will join thousands of other rebels and dissidents from the Damascus area.

The evacuation marks the end of a nearly six-week-long standoff between rebels and pro-government forces that led to severe water cuts to some 5 million people around Damascus.

The governor of the Greater Damascus province told Al-Ikhbariya that water pressure would begin to return to Damascus on Monday as engineers repair facilities destroyed in the fighting.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Rebels begin to leave…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News