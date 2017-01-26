4:20 am, January 26, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Protesters, police clash near…

Protesters, police clash near Bahrain home of Shiite cleric

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 3:32 am 01/26/2017 03:32am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Security forces wearing black ski masks have clashed with protesters near the Bahrain home of a prominent Shiite cleric.

Activists said police fire birdshot and live ammunition in Diraz, home to Sheikh Isa Qassim, early Thursday. The cleric lost his citizenship in June over the Sunni-ruled government’s allegations that he fueled extremism and laundered money.

The activists said several people were wounded. Police did not immediately comment.

A wide-scale crackdown on dissent is underway in Bahrain, a Shiite-majority island that hosts the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet and an under-construction British naval base.

The state-run Bahrain News Agency said late Wednesday that 20 people faced charges in three separate cases over attacks on suspected police informants. It said one victim “tortured” in Diraz later died.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Protesters, police clash near…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News