Palestinians: 17-year-old shot dead in clashes with Israel

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 2:03 am 01/29/2017 02:03am
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian police says Israeli troops have shot and killed a 17-year-old boy and injured five others who clashed with them.

The police say the Palestinians hurled rocks at the Israeli troops, who responded with fire. The Israeli military confirmed the account, saying that its forces were attacked with pipe bombs in the northern West Bank city of Jenin before they responded.

Since 2015, Palestinian attackers have carried out numerous stabbings, shootings and vehicular assaults that killed 40 Israelis and two visiting Americans. Israeli forces killed 235 Palestinians in the same period, most identified by Israel as attackers.

Rights groups have accused Israel of using excessive force in some of the confrontations. Israel blames the violence on Palestinian incitement, while Palestinians say it stems from frustration over decades of Israeli rule.

Middle East News