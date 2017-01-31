9:22 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Official: American oil companies…

Official: American oil companies face no ban by Iran

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 3:39 am 01/31/2017 03:39am
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s oil minister says there is no ban on American companies working in Iran’s oil industry.

The semi-official ILNA news agency on Tuesday is quoting Bijan Zanganeh as saying: “American companies face no ban for entering our oil industry.”

However, Zanganeh said American companies “have not directly applied” to work in Iran’s oil industry, so far.

This is the first such remark by Iran after an executive order by U.S. president Donald Trump on Friday banned immigration and visa processing for Iranians alongside six other Muslim countries.

In January, Iran’s Oil Ministry published list of 29 international companies qualified to bid for oil and gas projects following the lifting of sanctions under a landmark nuclear accord that went into effect last year.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Middle East News Money News Travel News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Official: American oil companies…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News