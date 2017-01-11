5:02 am, January 11, 2017
New video purports to show Australian man kidnapped in Yemen

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 4:49 am 01/11/2017 04:49am
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A new video has surfaced online purporting to show an Australian citizen abducted in Yemen.

In the footage, which first appeared on Tuesday, the man gives his name as Craig McAllister while a rifle is seen pointed at his head.

He says his captors will kill him if their demands are not met. The man doesn’t say who his captors are or specify their demands.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Canberra, Australia, only said it was providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian man kidnapped in Yemen.

Yemeni security officials said McAllister was taken in early October in the capital, Sanaa, but that his captors remain unknown. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to talk to reporters.

