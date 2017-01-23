2:20 am, January 23, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS New England Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 and will head to their 9th Super Bowl.

Middle East News

Home » Breaking News » World News » Middle East News » Kuwait declares state of…

Kuwait declares state of emergency over oil leak on shore

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 2:05 am 01/23/2017 02:05am
Share

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Kuwait’s national oil company has declared a state of emergency over an oil leak in one of its southwestern oil fields.

Monday’s statement by the Kuwait Oil Co. did not identify the onshore oil field affected by the leak, which began Sunday.

The state-run Kuwait News Agency said the leak hit the al-Maqwa field.

The company said there’s no sign of a toxic gas leak. It offered no details about how many barrels of oil had been spilled.

OPEC member Kuwait is a major oil producer. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says Kuwait produces some 2.7 million barrels of crude oil a day and holds the world’s sixth-largest oil reserves.

In August, Kuwait announced a spill at its Ahmadi field. A February fire struck another oil well after a spill.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News Middle East News Money News World News
Home » Breaking News » World News » Middle East News » Kuwait declares state of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News