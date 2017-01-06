Jordan to charge 12 in online abuse of Turkey attack victims

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian state media say authorities plan to prosecute 12 Jordanians on suspicion of hate speech aimed at victims of the New Year’s nightclub shooting attack in Turkey.

Two Jordanians were among the 39 people killed in the Istanbul shooting for which the extremist group Islamic State claimed responsibility.

The Jordan Times, quoting the official news agency Petra, said on Friday that 16 people were initially investigated for abusive online comments. It says the attorney general ordered 12 of the suspects detained for further investigation.

Government spokesman Mohammed Momani says the government is considering new legislation aimed at fighting hate speech.

Jordan is an overwhelmingly Muslim country. Large segments of the population adhere to conservative religious beliefs that prohibit visiting a nightclub, drinking alcohol or attending a New Year’s celebration.

