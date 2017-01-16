12:43 pm, January 16, 2017
Middle East News

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 12:29 pm 01/16/2017 12:29pm
French President Francois Hollande delivers his speech at the opening of the Mideast peace conference in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Fearing a new eruption of violence in the Middle East, more than 70 world diplomats gathered in Paris on Sunday to push for renewed peace talks that would lead to a Palestinian state. (Bertrand Guay/Pool Photo via AP)

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says border police shot and killed the “main instigator” of clashes on Monday in which hundreds of Palestinians threw rocks at security forces in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the deceased as 17-year-old Qusai Hassan Al-Aamour.

Israeli forces have killed 232 Palestinians since the latest wave of violence began in September 2015. Most of those killed have been identified by Israel as attackers, while the rest were taking part in violent demonstrations or clashes with security forces.

Palestinians have killed 40 Israelis and two visiting Americans during the same period, mainly in stabbing attacks.

Mideast tensions have been heightened in anticipation of the new U.S. administration. Israel has expressed hope that Donald Trump will be more supportive than his predecessor, while the Palestinians fear he will tolerate Israeli settlement activity and move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to contested Jerusalem.

A close associate of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Trump’s presidency offers the chance to bring the Palestinians back into peace negotiations with more “realistic” expectations.

Regional Cooperation Minister Tzahi Hanegbi said that by pressuring Israel, the Obama administration encouraged the Palestinians to adopt more extreme positions.

The Palestinians have blamed the failure of peace efforts on Israel, saying its expansion of Jewish settlements on occupied territory undermines the prospects for a two-state solution.

The last round of U.S.-mediated peace talks collapsed in 2014.

