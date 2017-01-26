4:20 am, January 26, 2017
Middle East News

Israeli minister advances plan to take in Syrian war orphans

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 3:55 am 01/26/2017 03:55am
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s interior minister has approved a plan to take in 100 Syrian children orphaned by the civil war.

Barak Seri, a spokesman for Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, confirmed the plan Thursday. If carried out, it would be the first time Israel absorbs refugees from the ongoing war.

According to the plan, first reported by Israel’s Channel 10, Israel would initially house the orphans in boarding schools, and would seek Arab families in Israel to adopt them. The orphans would eventually receive permanent citizenship, and first-degree relatives would be allowed to join them in Israel.

Israel has treated thousands of Syrians wounded in the war, offering them medical treatment in hospitals in Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last month he wanted to expand the medical assistance.

