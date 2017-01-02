3:12 am, January 2, 2017
Middle East News

Israeli media: Police to question Netanyahu for corruption

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 2:44 am 01/02/2017 02:44am
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media is reporting that police are expected to question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a pair of corruption allegations.

A black screen was placed Monday in front of Netanyahu’s official residence in apparent anticipation of the police investigators’ arrival and to obstruct the view of journalists seeking to film them.

Netanyahu has denied what he calls the “baseless” reports that he received gifts from two businessmen.

Israel’s Channel 2 TV has reported that Netanyahu accepted “favors” from businessmen in Israel and abroad. It said Netanyahu was the central suspect in a second investigation that also involves family members. It said a criminal probe is expected next week.

An opposition lawmaker is also campaigning for Netanyahu to be investigated over suspicions that donors improperly transferred money for his personal use.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Middle East News