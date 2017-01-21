2:19 pm, January 21, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
3 ALERTS  
LIVE EVENT Watch the Women's March rally happening now.

Middle East News

Home » Breaking News » World News » Middle East News » Israeli leader to Iran:…

Israeli leader to Iran: “We are your friend, not your enemy”

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 1:31 pm 01/21/2017 01:31pm
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s leader has recorded a conciliatory message to the people of Iran, saying, “we are your friend, not your enemy.”

In the video uploaded to his Facebook page Saturday, Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the people of Iran in English, with Farsi subtitles. He says he will soon discuss with President Donald Trump how to counter the threat of an Iranian regime that calls for Israel’s destruction, but that he distinguishes between the regime and the people.

“You have a proud history. You have a rich culture. Tragically, you are shackled by a theocratic tyranny,” he says.

Israel regards Iran as its most dangerous adversary because of its nuclear program, development of long-range missiles and continued support for militant groups. Netanyahu considers a nuclear-armed Iran a threat to his country’s very existence.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News Government News Middle East News World News
Home » Breaking News » World News » Middle East News » Israeli leader to Iran:…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News