Israeli held in undisclosed Arab country accused in shooting

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 1:19 pm 01/24/2017 01:19pm
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli government minister says a Jewish Israeli citizen is being held in an undisclosed Arab country after allegedly shooting to death a local man.

Cabinet Minister Ayoob Kara says Tuesday the man traveled to the country on a personal visit and joined forces fighting the Islamic State group. The man was arrested after allegedly killing a taxi driver who threatened him after he discovered he was Israeli. Israel’s military censor has blocked publication of additional details, including the country where the man is located. Israel has no diplomatic relations with many Arab countries.

The man’s father, Ilan Hassin, told Israeli Channel 2 TV that his son was sentenced to death but that the taxi driver’s family has agreed to have him released should they receive a payment of $120,000.

