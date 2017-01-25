Israeli troops kill Palestinian attacker, 1 later wounded

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military said Wednesday its soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian who intentionally rammed his vehicle into a West Bank bus stop, and later on another group of troops shot and wounded a Palestinian gunman who opened fire on them.

The incidents were the latest in over a year of Palestinian-Israel violence.

The military said a Palestinian on Wednesday evening purposely rammed his vehicle into a bus stop outside a West Bank settlement Wednesday evening. Troops responded to “the immediate threat” and “fired at the attacker, resulting in his death,” it said.

No Israelis were wounded, the military said, adding that the attacker had a knife.

Elsewhere in the West Bank a few hours later, a Palestinian opened fire from a passing vehicle at an army position, said the military. Soldiers returned fire, wounding the Palestinian gunman who was given medical treatment.

In the vehicle, soldiers found a crude homemade gun known as “Carlo,” which has emerged as the weapon of choice for Palestinian attackers, it said.

Since 2015, Palestinian attackers have carried out numerous stabbings, shootings and car-ramming assaults that have killed 40 Israelis and two visiting Americans. Israeli forces killed 234 Palestinians in the same period, most identified by Israel as attackers.

The Palestinians and rights groups have accused Israel of using excessive force in some of the confrontations.

Israel says the violence is fueled by a Palestinian campaign of incitement compounded on social media sites that glorify and encourage attacks. Palestinians say it stems from frustration over decades of Israeli rule in territory they claim for a state.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments