Israel responds to shooting attack with strike on Hamas post

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 5:11 am 01/15/2017 05:11am
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has struck a Hamas post in the southern Gaza Strip in response to an attack on an Israeli military vehicle.

No one was wounded in Sunday’s exchange. It marked a rare flare-up along the tense border that has remained largely quiet since a bloody 50-day war between Israel and Gaza militants in the summer of 2014.

Israel typically responds to any fire toward it, holding Gaza’s Hamas rulers responsible for all attacks emanating from the territory.

Since the 2014 war a cease-fire has largely held. But militants in Gaza occasionally launch rockets toward Israel. Neither side appears interested in an escalation, though casualties could spark more violence.

