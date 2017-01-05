6:16 am, January 5, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israel indicts Arab lawmaker…

Israel indicts Arab lawmaker for smuggling phones to prison

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 6:04 am 01/05/2017 06:04am
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s attorney general says he’s decided to indict an Arab lawmaker for smuggling cellphones to Palestinians serving prison sentences for security offenses.

Avichai Mendelblit’s office said Thursday that he will charge Basel Ghattas with prohibited use of property for terrorist purposes as well as fraud and breach of trust. Ghattas was caught last month smuggling phones to Palestinian prisoners convicted of killing Israelis. Prison officials said they recovered 12 cellphones after his visit. Ghattas denied any wrongdoing.

Ghattas is a member of the Balad faction, a party that has antagonized many Israelis with provocative shows of support for the Palestinians and activism for their cause.

In 2007, Balad lawmaker Azmi Bishara fled Israel while facing charges of spying for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News Tech News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israel indicts Arab lawmaker…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News