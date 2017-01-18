8:13 am, January 18, 2017
Iraqi PM wants full disclosure about 2003 US-led invasion

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 8:00 am 01/18/2017 08:00am
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Baghdad. Iraq’s prime minister is demanding full disclosure about events surrounding the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq. Haider al-Abadi says he would like to see a “thorough investigation” of America’s decision-making that took the U.S. forces from “liberating” the country from “Saddam (Hussein’s) terrorist regime” to “occupying” Iraq. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, File)

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister is demanding full disclosure about events surrounding the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.

Haider al-Abadi told reporters on Tuesday that he would like to see a “thorough investigation” of America’s decision-making that took the U.S. forces from “liberating” the country from “Saddam (Hussein’s) terrorist regime” to “occupying” Iraq.

Al-Abadi says the invasion in fact unleashed instability and “led to chaos” that persists to this day.

He added that America’s involvement in Iraq opened the doors for “all terrorist groups from all over the world to enter” the country — something Iraqis “paid dearly” for.

The Iraqi premier — in a veiled message to the incoming Trump administration — also said he hopes that “Iraqis will be compensated for the tragedies and catastrophes they endured.”

Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
