Middle East News

Iran finalizes five-year prison for Iranian-British

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 6:42 am 01/22/2017 06:42am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian news agency is reporting that a woman with dual Iranian and British citizenship has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The report by Mizanonline.ir, which is affiliated with the country’s judiciary, on Sunday quoted Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi as saying the sentence on security charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been finalized. He did not elaborate.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the news agency’s charitable arm.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained in April 2016 while trying to leave the country with her toddler daughter, Gabriella. She remains in Iran with family after authorities seized her passport.

Iran does not recognize dual nationalities, and those detained cannot receive consular assistance.

Topics:
Breaking News Middle East News World News
Middle East News