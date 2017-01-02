6:10 am, January 2, 2017
Iran detains 21 fishermen from Arab nations in its waters

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 5:43 am 01/02/2017 05:43am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV is reporting the country’s coast guard has detained 21 fishermen and their three boats from neighboring Arab nations for straying into its territorial waters and fishing rare species.

The Monday report said the traditional boats, known as dhows, had entered Iranian waters near the country’s Kish Island in the Persian Gulf. It said the fishermen were handed over to the courts, adding that they had fished rare species of sharks and fish in Iranian waters.

In recent months, Iran has detained 12 dhows in its waters over similar charges.

