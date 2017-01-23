6:51 am, January 23, 2017
Iran cautious in its first comments about US President Trump

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 6:31 am 01/23/2017 06:31am
Vice President Mike Pence, right, accompanied by President Donald Trump, left, swears in White House senior staff during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran is being cautious in its first comments on U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi told reporters on Monday that the Islamic Republic has no immediate pronouncement on Trump.

Ghasemi says that it’s “too soon to assess him and analyze his remarks, stance and the framework of his viewpoints.”

Ghasemi’s remarks mark the first official comment from Iran on Trump since his inauguration as the 45th American president.

The U.S. and Iran haven’t had formal diplomatic relations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, which saw 52 Americans held captive for 444 days.

The U.S. and world powers struck a deal with Iran over its nuclear program in 2015. Trump has said he wants to renegotiate the accord, without elaborating.

