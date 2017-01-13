8:08 am, January 13, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iran approved to import…

Iran approved to import additional 130 tons of uranium

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 8:00 am 01/13/2017 08:00am
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s English language Press TV is reporting that world powers have approved Iran importing as much as 130 tons of uranium.

The Friday report quotes Behrouz Kamalvandi, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman as saying “the Joint Commission monitoring the implementation of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 approved the purchase on the part of Iran during a meeting in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Wednesday.”

Kamalvandi said that the country had previously bought 220 tons of the material, and was currently in possession of a total of 350 tons.

The nuclear deal limits Iran’s ability to enrich uranium in exchange for the lifting of some international economic sanctions. It allows Iran to conduct peaceful atomic research.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iran approved to import…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News