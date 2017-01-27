12:11 pm, January 27, 2017
Flash floods damages about 1700 houses and kills 1in Iran

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting that flash floods triggered by heavy rains have killed one person and damaged some 1,700 houses in the country’s southeast.

The Friday report quotes Ali Osat Hashemi, governor of Sistan and Palouchestan province, as saying 1,675 houses “have been damaged by the floods in the province mostly because the houses were made of mud-bricks.

Hashemi said an elderly woman was killed when her 50-year-old mud-brick house collapsed.

He also said: “Our first measure after the rain was to make efforts to save the people from drowning in the floods and prevent the closure of roads.”

In September, at least 10 people were killed in flash flooding in Tehran and Hormozgan provinces.

