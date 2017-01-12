8:05 am, January 12, 2017
BREAKING NEWS A teenager has been charged as an adult with two deadly stabbings at the Westfield Wheaton mall.

Middle East News

Erdogan says Turkish economy also under ‘terror’ attack

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 7:41 am 01/12/2017 07:41am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the country’s economy is under a “terror” attack similar to the wave of violent attacks that have targeted Turkey in recent months.

Speaking to village administrators Thursday, Erdogan asked citizens to continue selling dollars and euros to counter the threat.

The country has over the past year endured more than thirty major attacks linked primarily to Kurdish and Islamic State militants. The insecurity, coupled with political instability that climaxed with a failed coup last July, has taken a toll on the economy.

Turkey’s currency hit an all-time low against the dollar this week.

Erdogan said: “There is no difference, where aims are concerned, between a terrorist with a gun and bomb in his hand and a terrorist who has dollars, euros and interest rates.”

