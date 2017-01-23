4:57 pm, January 25, 2017
Middle East News

Emirates to launch second US flight stopping in Europe

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 8:30 am 01/23/2017 08:30am
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Middle East’s biggest airline is launching a new daily service between Dubai and Newark that will stop in the Greek capital, Athens.

Emirates’ new route announced Monday is its second to include a stopover in Europe, a move that could reinvigorate opposition to the Dubai government-backed carrier’s growing operations in the U.S. Western carriers see trans-Atlantic routes as their turf.

Emirates already operates four daily flights from Dubai to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, including one that stops in Milan, Italy. Newark Liberty International Airport is in nearby New Jersey.

The new route launches on March 12.

Emirates announced the route on the same day it confirmed a “modest restructuring” internally. It gave few details but said some staff were either promoted or demoted.

