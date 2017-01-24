4:35 pm, January 25, 2017
CEO of Dubai airport offers to help Trump, US improve hubs

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 4:21 am 01/24/2017 04:21am
Share
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths poses for a photo at the Dubai Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Griffiths said Tuesday that Dubai remains home to the world's busiest international airport after seeing 83.6 million passengers in 2016. However, the figures released by Dubai International Airport fall short of an estimate of 85 million passengers authorities had hoped to have. They hope to have 89 million passengers in 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport would welcome a call from the Trump administration on ways to improve American airports, the CEO of the Mideast hub said on Tuesday as it retained the title of the world’s busiest for international travel.

Paul Griffiths said the Dubai airport, the home of long-haul carrier Emirates and often lauded by U.S. President Donald Trump during his campaign, saw 83.6 million passengers in 2016.

The figure fell short of Griffiths’ earlier estimates of 85 million passengers for 2016 — something he blamed on the economic, political and terror-related turmoil of the past year.

“We know that the global economy has slowed a little bit and the propensity for travel has dropped, but I think that 2016 was quite an unparalleled year,” Griffiths told The Associated Press. “Fortunately, our numbers are still holding up.”

Dubai International Airport first surpassed London Heathrow as the world’s busiest airport for international traffic in 2014. It has maintained the title ever since, with more than 90 airlines flying into skyscraper-studded Dubai, a gateway for East-West travel.

That rapid growth has angered U.S. carriers, which allege Emirates, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad and Qatar Airways receive unfair government subsidies. The three Gulf airlines repeatedly have denied the allegations.

Asked about Trump’s protectionist stance, Griffiths said it would hurt consumers the worst.

“The result of that is reduced choice for the consumer and higher prices,” he said.

He added that the Dubai airport would welcome any discussions with U.S. officials about how to improve their airports.

“If America and President Trump would like some of the expertise from Dubai, I’m sure we’d be pleased to assist.” Griffiths said.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellap . His work can be found at http://apne.ws/2galNpz .

Latest News Middle East News World News
