7:42 am, January 2, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Dubai plans to build…

Dubai plans to build large harbor, 135-meter-tall lighthouse

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 6:47 am 01/02/2017 06:47am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai’s ruler has announced that the sheikhdom which is home to the world’s tallest skyscraper will build a new 1,400-berth marina and massive lighthouse along its coast.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum made the surprise announcement Monday about the Dubai Harbor.

The harbor is planned to be over 20 million square feet (1.86 million square meters) and will include a cruise ship port and terminal. The project also will include a 135-meter- (443-foot-) tall lighthouse.

Meraas, a developer backed by Sheikh Mohammed, will build the project between Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Residence neighborhood and the man-made Palm Jumeirah archipelago.

Authorities offered no cost estimates for the project.

Dubai is the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates, an oil-producing nation squeezed in recent months by low crude prices.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Dubai plans to build…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News