Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Bahraini demonstrators protest pending executions

Bahraini demonstrators protest pending executions

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 3:02 pm 01/14/2017 03:02pm
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Witnesses say demonstrators have marched in Bahrain to protest the pending executions of three men found guilty of a deadly attack on police in 2014.

Bahrainis shared images of the protests on social media and messaging apps Saturday that showed some protesters marching peacefully and others blocking roads and clashing with police.

Protesters took to the streets in solidarity with inmates Abbas al-Samea, Sami Mushaima and Ali al-Signace. They were found guilty in 2015 of killing two Bahraini and an Emirati policeman in a 2014 bomb attack. Their death sentences were upheld by a Bahraini court this week.

Bahrain is a tiny, Sunni-ruled island nation off the coast of Saudi Arabia that has been roiled by unrest since a 2011 uprising led by its majority Shiite population.

Middle East News