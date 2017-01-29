7:46 am, January 29, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS ALERT: Results are in for the Australian Open 2017 final game between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Find out who won.

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Bahrain police officer killed…

Bahrain police officer killed in attack claimed by militants

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 7:25 am 01/29/2017 07:25am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A police officer in Bahrain has been shot dead in an attack claimed by a Shiite militant group.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said Sunday that 1st Lt. Hisham Hassan Mohammed al-Hamadi was killed in what it described as a “terrorist act.”

The Ashtar Brigade, a Shiite militant group that has claimed a number of bombings and attacks in the tiny Gulf nation, claimed responsibility in a statement on social media. The Associated Press could not immediately verify the post, though it came in a forum often used by the group.

Bahrain is the middle of a crackdown on dissent at a level unseen since its 2011 uprising, in which the island’s Shiite majority called for greater political rights from the Sunni-ruled kingdom.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Bahrain police officer killed…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News