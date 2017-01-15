2:09 am, January 15, 2017
Bahrain police officer injured in shooting as tensions spike

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 2:05 am 01/15/2017 02:05am
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahraini authorities say a police officer has been injured in a shooting that occurred during a spike in anti-government protests in the island kingdom.

The Ministry of Interior said Sunday the officer was hurt when several people shot at a police patrol in Bani Jamra, west of the capital Manama. It gave no further details.

The shooting came amid a series of marches and clashes between opposition activists and police Saturday.

The latest unrest was sparked by rumors that three men found guilty of a deadly 2014 attack on police were set to be executed or already had been put to death.

Their executions would be the first since a 2011 uprising led by Bahrain’s Shiite majority that called for greater political rights was crushed by the Sunni-led government.

