10:43 am, January 28, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Serena Williams defeats her sister Venus to win the Australian Open and her 23rd Grand Slam title.

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Back to favorite topic,…

Back to favorite topic, Egypt’s leader blasts “evil people”

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 10:39 am 01/28/2017 10:39am
Share
In this handout photo provided by the Egyptian presidency, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, addresses a youth meeting in the southern city of Aswan on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Egypt’s president has returned to some of his favorite topics, angrily denouncing the “evil people” plotting against his country and questioning the ideology of Islamic militants waging an insurgency against his government. (Egyptian presidency via AP)

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president has returned to some of his favorite topics, angrily denouncing the “evil people” plotting against his country and questioning the ideology of Islamic militants waging an insurgency against his government.

Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, addressing a youth meeting in the southern city of Aswan on Saturday, also declared Egypt to be “very, very poor,” but reassured Egyptians this would not stop the country from “moving forward.”

El-Sissi has overseen the introduction this year of ambitious economic reforms to revive the country’s ailing economy, while his security forces are fighting an increasingly emboldened insurgency by Islamic militants in the Sinai Peninsula.

A general-turned-president, he has also overseen the arrest since 2013 of thousands of Islamists as well as hundreds of secular activists following his ouster that year of an Islamist president.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Back to favorite topic,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News