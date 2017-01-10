9:30 am, January 10, 2017
IS claims attack on Egyptian troops in Sinai

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 9:00 am 01/10/2017 09:00am
CAIRO (AP) — The Islamic State group’s Egyptian affiliate on Tuesday claimed an attack on a security checkpoint in the Sinai Peninsula the day before that killed at least eight people.

The group, which has carried out scores of attacks mainly targeting Egyptian security forces since the 2013 military overthrow of an elected Islamist president, posted the claim on a militant website.

In an interview with the private ONTV network late Monday, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said the country faces a tough struggle ahead in combatting terrorism and that the “price will be very heavy.” He said there are around 25,000 Egyptian troops are operating in Sinai, which has seen more than a decade of militant violence.

