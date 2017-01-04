4:45 am, January 4, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Abu Dhabi, hurt by…

Abu Dhabi, hurt by low oil prices, backdates new rental fees

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 4:23 am 01/04/2017 04:23am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A state-owned newspaper in Abu Dhabi is reporting the emirate’s new charge on foreigners renting homes will be backdated to February of last year — meaning a big initial bill for new tenants.

The decision, reported Wednesday by The National newspaper, comes as Abu Dhabi has seen cut backs and mergers in government enterprises over low global oil prices.

The new municipality fee amounts to 3 percent of a tenant’s annual rent in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Renters pay the fee through their monthly utility bills.

Dubai, the commercial capital of the UAE, charges a similar 5 percent fee on renters.

Emiratis are exempt from the fees.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Middle East News Money News Real Estate News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Abu Dhabi, hurt by…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Look back at the Obama presidency

Obama’s eight years as POTUS brought historic moments, major initiatives, Oval Office laughs and celebrity encounters. Check out some of the memorable photos captured by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News