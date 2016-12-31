6:10 am, December 31, 2016
31° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Sinai explosion kills officer…

Sinai explosion kills officer and soldier

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 5:05 am 12/31/2016 05:05am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — A security official says that an explosion targeting a security vehicle in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula has killed one junior officer and one soldier and injured another soldier.

The official with the North Sinai Security Directorate told The Associated Press on Saturday that a remotely-detonated bomb targeted the specialized vehicle, which is used to intercept signals of explosive devices, while it was making its routine rounds on the main road in the city of El-Arish.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release the information.

No group has claimed the attack, but the local affiliate of the Islamic State group has claimed most of the major militant attacks in Egypt in the last four years.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Sinai explosion kills officer…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News