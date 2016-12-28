2:41 am, December 28, 2016
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Residents: Mosul's last bridge…

Residents: Mosul’s last bridge disabled by airstrike

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 1:56 am 12/28/2016 01:56am
Share

BAGHDAD (AP) — Residents of Iraq’s Islamic State-held city of Mosul say an airstrike has disabled the city’s last functioning bridge.

The residents, who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity fearing for their safety, say the airstrike happened at dawn Monday. Iraqi and U.S.-led international coalition officials were not available to comment.

Activists from inside Mosul published pictures Tuesday night of the metal bridge, known as the Old Bridge, showing its twisted girders sinking into the water as boats were seen ferrying the residents from both banks.

The northern city of Mosul had five bridges spanning the Tigris River, which runs through the center of the city.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Residents: Mosul's last bridge…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News