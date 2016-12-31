3:11 pm, December 31, 2016
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Palestinian president ready to…

Palestinian president ready to work with Trump for peace

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 2:41 pm 12/31/2016 02:41pm
Share

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says he is willing to work with President-elect Donald Trump to reach a two-state solution to the conflict with Israel.

Abbas spoke Saturday at an event marking the anniversary of his Fatah party.

He said “We want to emphasize our willingness to work with the newly-elected American administration… to achieve peace… based on a two-state solution.”

Abbas thanked the U.S. for its U.N. abstention vote last week, which allowed the Security Council to adopt a resolution declaring Israeli settlements in territory claimed by Palestinians illegal.

The two-state solution has been the basis for peace talks under the past several U.S administrations.

Trump’s election platform didn’t mention a Palestinian state and his choice for ambassador to Israel has strong ties to the West Bank settler movement.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Palestinian president ready to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News