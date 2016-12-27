5:15 am, December 27, 2016
Kuwaiti court sentences Filipina to 10 years over IS pledge

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 4:37 am 12/27/2016 04:37am
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — A Kuwaiti criminal court has sentenced a Filipina to 10 years in prison for pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group.

The court ruling Monday, which can be appealed, also calls for her deportation from the country after she serves her prison sentence.

The woman was arrested in August and accused of joining the terror group through its affiliate in Libya via email while working as a maid.?

Tiny, oil-rich Kuwait has been hit by Islamic State attacks before.

A suicide bomber killed at least 27 people and wounded 227 during the holy month of Ramadan last year. In October, an Egyptian who allegedly was an Islamic State supporter rammed a garbage truck into a vehicle carrying U.S. soldiers, wounding only himself.

