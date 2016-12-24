3:17 pm, December 24, 2016
Israel’s Netanyahu lashes out at Obama over UN vote

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 2:57 pm 12/24/2016 02:57pm
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Prime Minister has lashed out at President Barack Obama accusing him of a “shameful” move at the United Nations over West Bank settlements and said he is looking forward to working with his “friend” President-elect Donald Trump.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel rejects the “delusional” U.N. resolution which demanded an end to Israeli settlement building. It got the green light after the U.S., Israel’s closest ally, abstained from voting.

It was a jarring break from U.S. practice. Though opposed to the settlements, it has traditionally used its veto power as a permanent member of the Security Council to block such resolutions.

“The Obama Administration conducted a shameful anti-Israel ambush at the U.N,” Netanyahu said.

He said he spoke with U.S. leaders who vowed to fight the move.

Topics:
Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News Middle East News World News
