Israeli justice officials to issue update on Netanyahu probe

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 3:58 am 12/29/2016 03:58am
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Justice Ministry and police say they will issue an update “in due time” about an ongoing probe into suspicions surrounding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli media are reporting that the attorney general will soon announce a criminal investigation into Netanyahu. The Justice Ministry would not confirm the reports.

Israeli Channel 10 TV says Netanyahu is suspected in two cases, one of which is “grave and supported by evidence.” The Ynet news website reports Netanyahu will be summoned for investigation in the coming days.

In July, the attorney general announced he was looking into matters concerning Netanyahu but did not disclose what they were. Israeli media at the time reported they were related to Netanyahu’s finances. A Netanyahu spokesman told Israeli media there was “nothing” behind the suspicions.

