8:47 am, December 28, 2016
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israel declassifies documents in…

Israel declassifies documents in 1950s missing children saga

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 7:57 am 12/28/2016 07:57am
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has declassified reams of documents related to a decades-old mystery of young children who disappeared in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

Some 200,000 documents were released online Wednesday from past government inquiries into the disappearance of about 1,000 children, mostly Jewish immigrants from Yemen and other Arab countries.

Immigrant families allege the Israeli establishment abducted the children for adoption by Israelis of European descent, believing they could give the children a better life.

Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said the documents contained no “smoking guns” indicating an organized kidnapping.

Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, who oversaw the declassification, encouraged Israelis who think they were adopted in the affair to participate in an activist initiative to collect DNA samples to try to match them with their biological families.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israel declassifies documents in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News