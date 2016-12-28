7:15 am, December 28, 2016
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Bahrain activist in tweet…

Bahrain activist in tweet trial free on bail after 7 months

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 6:49 am 12/28/2016 06:49am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A prominent activist in Bahrain who has been imprisoned for months while facing a trial over a series of tweets has been freed on bail.

Jalila Sayed, the defense lawyer for Nabeel Rajab, told The Associated Press that the activist was released after a long court hearing Wednesday.

Sayed says Rajab will appear again in court Jan. 23 in the case.

Rajab, initially arrested in June over the tweets, separately faces investigations for letters published by The New York Times and the French newspaper Le Monde during his incarceration.

Rajab helped lead protests during Bahrain’s 2011 demonstrations as the island’s majority Shiite population and others demanded more political freedoms from its Sunni rulers.

Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet and an under-construction British naval base.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Bahrain activist in tweet…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News